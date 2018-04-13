Two killed in Iran’s helicopter crash in Persian Gulf

Tehran, April 18 (IANS) At least two people were killed in an Iranian helicopter crash in Persian Gulf on Tuesday evening, media reports said.

In the incident, two people were killed, the pilot was rescued and two others are missing, Xinhua quoted Arsalan Bahari Meimandi, the chief of Crisis Management of Bandar Lengeh, as saying.

The helicopter had been sent to Lavan Island to carry a patient from the Iranian oil company of Falat Qarreh to the hospital, the report said.

However, it crashed on the route from Lavan Island to the Iranian Kish Island.

There were five on the board, Meimandi said, adding that the patient and the doctor accompanying the patient are confirmed killed so far.

The search operation to rescue two missing people are underway, he said.

