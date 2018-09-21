Two killed in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 22 (IANS) Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Bokaro and Chatra districts of Jharkhand, police said on Saturday.

A resident of Pokaria village in Bokaro was hacked to death by four persons, including the mother and brother of the woman he loved.

Santosh Ghanshi was killed by Tejo Sao and her son for meeting her married daughter, Gudia, late on Friday.

Ghanshi was in love with Gudia, who was married off to another man. When she came to her parents’ home after marriage. Ghanshi went to meet her.

The family members came to know and caught Ghanshi. They thrashed him brutally and hacked him with an axe. All four involved in the murder were arrested on Saturday, a police officer said.

In a similar incident in Maranga village of Chatra, Mahendra Dagi and his friend Bechan Dangi had gone to meet a girl on Friday evening. They were caught by the villagers, beaten up and left to die.

However, an injured Dangi reached home early on Saturday and informed the police. Angry villagers have blocked the road demanding the arrest of the murderers.

