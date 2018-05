Siliguri, May 9 (IANS) Two persons were killed when a truck loaded with gas cylinders fell down 200 feet from National Highway 10 in north Bengal on Wednesday, police said.

Driver Tekbahadur Gurung and co-driver Goruav Chettri both perished after the tragedy at Suntaley Khola at Lohapool here.

While Chhetri died on the spot, Gurung breathed his last at the North Bengal Medical College Hospital.

Police cordoned off the area after the accident.

