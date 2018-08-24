Two killed in road mishap on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Lucknow, Aug 27 (IANS) Two persons were killed on Monday on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway when the vehicle they were travelling in got a flat tyre, police said.

The victims were into real estate business and were headed from New Delhi to Lucknow. Another inmate of the car was injured critically.

The accident took place near the Kharagpur Saraiyya village in Etawah district.

The driver lost control after the tyre burst and the vehicle collided with the divider, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Usarahaar, Yogendra Sharma, told IANS that the injured were pulled out of the car by police personnel and locals, but the two were declared dead on arrival at the PGI at Saifai.–IANS

