Two killed in separate accidents in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 15 (IANS) A cyclist was fatally run over by a truck and another person was killed in a collision between two motorcycles in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said.

In the first accident, a truck hit two vans before running over the cyclist, 55-year-old Basudeb Ghosh, on the Gourbanga Road in Habra around 2 p.m., police said.

The truck drive fled but his vehicle was seized. Five persons injured in the accident were admitted in a state-run hospital.

In the second accident, two speeding motorcycles collided at the Ichapur crossing, killing Shyamsujjaman Mondol, 31, on the spot. Two persons were injured, police added.

–IANS

