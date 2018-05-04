Two killed on Assam-Arunachal border

Guwahati, May 5 (IANS) A policeman and an Ulfa militant were killed during an anti-insurgency operation on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday at the Kuzupathar village in Tinsukia district.

The slain policeman has been identified as Officer-in-Charge of Bordumsa Police station Bhaskar Kalita while the terrorist is yet to be named.

According to the police, the operation led by Kalita was based on a tip-off that a group of terrorists were hiding in the village.

As the security forces surrounded the village, the terrorists hurled a grenade and fired indisciminately.

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia is scheduled to arrive in Tinsukia on Saturday.

Saikia, who took charge as the state’s DGP less than a week ago, will also visit the incident spot.

–IANS

