Two killed, several injured in bomb blast in Balochistan

Islamabad, May 14 (IANS) At least two policemen were killed and 11 others injured in a bomb blast in Quetta district of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, a provincial minister said.

The blast hit a police mobile near a market in the Satellite Town area of Balochistan capital Quetta on Monday evening, Xinhua quoted Provincial Interior Minister Mir Zia Langau as saying.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital, where one of the injured was in critical condition. At least five police personnel were among the victims, an official from the hospital said.

The minister said an initial investigation showed that the bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside and it was detonated with a remote control device.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

Police and paramilitary forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the city.

–IANS

vin/