Two linemen electrocuted in Agra

Agra, May 20 (IANS) Two Electricity Department linemen died in a tragic accident on Sunday in here in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to the villagers the linemen were on the pole fixing high tension lines in village Nagla Katela, when power supply was suddenly resumed, despite the shut down taken on record.

Police said mild force had to be used to disperse the agitating mob that beat up an official of the Dakshinanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL).

For over two hours there was total mayhem as agitators demanded immediate compensation and arrest of the officials of the DVVNL.

According to police officials, one lineman fell down from the pole while the other got stuck up and was totally burnt out.

