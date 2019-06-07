Two men arrested for running betting racket in Delhi

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Two men who allegedly ran a betting racket on cricket World Cup in North Delhi’s Timarpur area were arrested by Delhi police on Thursday night. The accused ran the racket with the help of a betting software installed in their laptop, the police said.

“The accused used a software installed in their laptop to register entry of data. They also used hot line mobile phone for live gambling,” a senior police officer said.

The accused identified as Harminder (30) and Gurdeep Kapoor (32), were running the betting racket in the Nehru Vihar area of Timarpur in North Delhi, and were arrested after the police received a secret tip-off regarding the betting racket.

The police team recovered a laptop, 10 mobile phones, and two diaries from the accused.

