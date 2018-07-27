Two militants killed in gunfight in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 2 (IANS) Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Police said the security forces started an operation in Khumriyal area following intelligence inputs about the presence of the militants.

“After the hiding militants were challenged, they fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter in which two of them were killed. Their weapons have been recovered,” a police officer said.

“The operation is still going on. The identity of the slain militants is being ascertained,” the officer said.

