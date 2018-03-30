Two militants killed in J&K gunfights

Srinagar, April 1 (IANS) Two militants were killed in two separate gunfights on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag and Shopian districts, police said.

In Anantnag, police sources said that a militant identified as Rouf Khandey was killed and another was apprehended in a gunfight with the security forces in Dialgam area.

The militants belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

In Shopian, one militant was killed and two soldiers were injured in an encounter in Dragad village.

“The Dialgam gunfight is over while the Dragad village encounter is ongoing,” the sources added.

Internet services have been suspended in south Kashmir areas while rail services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have also temporarily terminated.

