Two militants killed in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, May 31 (IANS) Two militants were killed on Thursday in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

Police sources said militants fired at a patrol party of Rashtriya Rifles in Kralgund forest area of the district late on Wednesday.

“Army retaliated the fire after which an encounter started there. During searches on Thursday morning bodies of two militants were recovered with weapons,” police said.

Identity of slain militants was being established.

