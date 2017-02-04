Two militants killed in Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) Security forces on Saturday killed two militants in Sopore town of north Kashmir after a brief gunfight in which two officers of the state police were injured.

“Police and other security forces have thwarted a major terrorist action by killing two militants in a gunfight in Sopore area on Saturday morning,” police said here.

“Information was received that militants were travelling in a vehicle and were planning some terrorist action in Sopore area.

“Police and other security forces immediately swung into action and intercepted them near Amargarh Sopore.

“While being challenged, the terrorists lobbed a grenade and fired upon police party in which SP operation Baramulla Shafqat Hussain and a Sub Inspector of Police Mohammad Murtaza were injured.

“In the retaliatory action, two militants were killed whose identity is being ascertained.

“Two AK series rifles, one pistol, four hand grenades and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

“With the elimination of these militants, a major terrorist action was averted.”

–IANS

