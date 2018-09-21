Two militants killed in Sopore

Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Two militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district.

Police said they were killed in Nowpora village in Tujjar area. “Searches are still going on in the area,” a police officer said.

Authorities had closed educational institutions and suspended mobile Internet services in Sopore town earlier in the day after the exchange of firing began.

Soldiers from the Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started a search operation in Nowpora following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

The militants fired at the security forces, triggering the gunfight.

–IANS

sq/mr