Two militants killed, protesters attack security forces

Srinagar, Nov 1 (IANS) Security forces shot dead two militants on Thursday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district, triggering widespread street protests in Badgam and Pulwama districts, police said.

The militants were killed in Bugoo village in Arizal area after the security forces started a cordon and search operation following a tip off.

“The militants fired at the security forces, triggering the gunfight,” a police officer said.

As news of the killings of the militants spread, slogan-shouting civilians poured out of their homes in Arizal in Badgam and pelted security forces with stones, police sources and witnesses said.

Young men also smashed the windshield of a media OB van when reporters reached the village.

Simultaneous protests broke out in Pampore town in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district amid speculation that one of the slain militants belonged to Pampore town.

In Pampore, stone-pelting youths blocked traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Security forces used tear smoke to disperse the demonstrators.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet facility in Badgam district.

Police said the exact identity of the militants killed in Badgam was being ascertained.

