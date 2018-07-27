Two militants killed, two security men injured in Kashmir (Third Lead)

Srinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) Two militants were killed and two security men injured on Friday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said that bodies of two militants were recovered from the site in Behrampora village and that the gunfight had now ended.

“A soldier and a policeman were injured in this operation,” a police officer said. “The injured have been shifted to hospital.”

Police said one of the slain militants belonged to Sopore area.

Earlier, fresh firing started at the gunfight site when the security forces were carrying out searches to recover the bodies of the militants.

The fighting broke out after security forces surrounded Behrampora village in Sopore area following information about the presence of militants.

As a precaution, authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the district. Also, educational institutions in Sopore town have been closed for the day.

