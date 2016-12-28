Two more Akali leaders join Congress in Punjab

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Two more Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders joined the Congress on Wednesday ahead of the 2017 Punjab assembly elections.

Former MLA Ramesh Singla and Ashok Bittu were welcomed into the party fold by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh. He said it was their “homecoming”.

Singla, who joined the ruling SAD in 2014, is a Congress ex-MLA from Nabha, as well as former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary and ex-Punjab Youth Congress President.

Bittu is a five-time councillor from Nabha, who joined the SAD in 2014.

