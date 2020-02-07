Two more held in Gargi College molestation case

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two more persons in the case of alleged molestation of students at Delhi University’s all-girl Gargi College on the Day 3 of annual cultural fest – Reverie 2020 – on February 6.

One arrested accused (22) is preparing for competitive examinations and the other (19) works as a tele-caller in a company.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police arrested 10 people in connection with the incident. All of them, in 18-25 age group, are students. The scanning of the CCTV footage revealed that they barged into the college and also broke the college gate, the Delhi Police said.

The police have formed 11 teams to work on the case. These teams are looking at the technological details and visiting various areas to identify the suspects. “Many persons are being questioned and several suspects have been identified,” said DCP (South) Atul Thakur.

Many Gargi College students alleged that they were manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted on February 6.

A second-year student of political science told IANS, “Around 6.30 p.m, we three friends were moving through the huge crowd that had assembled for Reverie 2020. I lost contact with friends due to sudden push from the crowd. And in the next 10-15 minutes I was molested thrice.”

“I was groped, somebody reached inside my skirt. And due to the crowd, I couldn’t even get out,” she said in a choked voice.

Speaking to IANS, Promila Kumar, the college principal, had said, “We condemn the outrageous incident. We are committed to the safety and security of students. We have set up a fact finding committee.”

“The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and have assured us swift action and investigation in the incident,” she said

–IANS

anb/pcj