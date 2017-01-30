Two multi-storey houses collapse in Himachal

Solan, Jan 30 (IANS) Two multi-storey residential complexes in this Himachal Pradesh town collapsed on Monday because of digging activity in the vicinity, officials said.

Since both the buildings, clinging to one another, had earlier been vacated, no one was inside at the time of the incident.

The buildings, located in Shoolini temple locality, had been marked dangerous by the civic body.

Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kanwar has ordered a probe into the reasons for the collapse.

–IANS

