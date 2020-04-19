Two new Covid-19 cases in Kerala, 129 under treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, April 19 (IANS) The two new cases have taken the total number of coronavirus positive people under treatment in Kerala to 129, according to state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, here on Sunday.

Thus, affected and cured cases in Kerala stands at 401. “Today there are 55,129 people under observation at homes and 461 at various hospitals in the state,” said Shailaja.

The police on Sunday registered 2,271 cases, arrested 2,256 and impounded 1,640 vehicles for breaking lockdown curfew rules.

Based on the prevailing performance of the 14 districts in tackling Covid-19, Kerala has been marked into four zones and that will come into effect from Monday.

While Kottayam and Idukki districts will get the maximum relaxation. Life will slowly get back to normal, subject to all the national guidelines, the other 12 districts will get a scaled down relaxation.

