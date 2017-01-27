Two new Krishi Vigyan Kendras in Chhattisgarh: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Friday announced two new Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in Chhattisgarh under the 12th Five Year Plan.

He made the announcement at the Krishi Samridhi-Rashtriya Krishi Mela in Raipur, which was also attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

He said that organising such fairs in large numbers across the country regularly invigorated farmers with new energy, which played important role to reach the farmers directly.

Singh said the Centre was committed for the betterment of agriculture sector and prosperity of the farmers.

“An unprecedented increase of almost Rs 500 crore was included in the budget of agriculture research in the year 2016-17. Likewise, agriculture extension was reinforced with a sum of Rs 750 crore with an increase of Rs 90 crore as compared to the previous year,” a release quoted Singh as saying.

Singh added the contingency plans were prepared for 27 districts of Chhattisgarh.

“Chhattisgarh has taken a fast track in agricultural sector. Chhattisgarh have recorded 33 per cent enhancement in food grains production, 58 per cent in milk production, 92 per cent in eggs production and 245 per cent enhancement in fisheries for the last 13 years,” Singh said.

–IANS

spk/ahm/vm