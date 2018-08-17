Two Nigerians held with drugs valued at Rs 5 cr in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 18 (IANS) Two Nigerians were arrested in Gurugram and 1.3 kg heroin valued at Rs 5 crore in the international market was seized from them, police said on Saturday.

Accused Yao and Okelie, presently residing in a rented premises in Hastsal Vihar area of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, were arrested by a Special Task Force (STF) team led by Inspector Sonu Malik from the Delhi-Gurugram border at Sirhol on National Highway-48, STF DIG B. Satheesh Balan told the media here.

The two have since been sent in police remand and are being questioned.

Both are members of an international gang of peddlers who smuggle heroin from South Africa, Mexico and Peru and supplied in to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region.

A case was registered at Gurugram’s Sector 17-18 police station under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Balan said that the accused had failed to produce their passports and other documents.

–IANS

