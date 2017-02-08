Two Nobel laureates felicitated with honorary D.Sc

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao felicitated two renowned chemists and Nobel laureates with Honorary D.Sc. at the VIth annual convocation of the prestigious Institute of Chemical Technology here on Wednesday.

They are 1987 Nobel laureate Jean-Marie Lehn, Professor at College de France, Paris, and 2005 Nobel laureate Robert H. Grubbs, Victor and Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at the California Institute of Technology.

Present on the occasion were ICT Chancellor R.A. Mashelkar and Vice Chancellor G.D. Yadav.

In his convocation address, Rao said the ICT, a Deemed University, ranks No.1 among all premier universities, No. 2 among all leading Indian universities and a global ranking of 4 among all chemical engineering programmes.

Known originally as University Department of Chemical Technology, it was once an autonomous department of University of Mumbai and has produced three Padma Vibhushan awardees, eight Padma Bhushan, eight Padma Shri, two fellows of Royal Society and more than 500 first-generation industrialists and owners of Fortune-500 listed companies.

Established in 1933 as UDCT and located on a small 16-acre campus in Matunga, the present-day ICT became only the second state-funded university in India to be accorded a ‘Deemed University’ status in 2008.

Presently, 700 Ph.D and 450 Master students are engaged in cutting edge research in various branches of chemical technology, chemical engineering and pharmacy.

The ICT has been allotted a 200-acre plot near Aurangabad to set up a sprawling satellite campus for expanding its academic and research activities.

–IANS

