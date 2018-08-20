Two Nokia smartphones with notched display now in India

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) HMD Global, that sells Nokia smartphones, on Tuesday launched Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones with smart Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in India.

Nokia 6.1 Plus costs Rs 15,999 while the price of Nokia 5.1 Plus will be announced in September.

Both Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are online exclusive and will be available on Flipkart and the company’s own platform Nokia.com/Phones.

“Since the beginning of our journey, we’ve focused on delivering an experience that you would expect from a Nokia phone — design and craftsmanship that stands out, technology that helps you get more out of your day, and our focus on pure, secure, up-to-date Android,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, told reporters here.

“Today, we are building further on our promise by offering two new smartphones Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus and offering the latest innovations such as an all-screen design with the quality you can only expect from a Nokia smartphone,” he added.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is the first smartphone under the Nokia brand to come with a display notch.

Powered by the latest chipsets and joining the Android One family, both phones deliver a great performance, as well as smart AI imaging features, you would expect from a premium smartphone, the company claimed.

Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and MicroSD support.

The phone is powered by a 3,060 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Its primary camera has a 16MP and a secondary 5MP sensor.

It is an Android One smartphone, which means it will the latest Android version and regular security updates.

The device comes with Android Oreo 8.1 OS.

Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a glass body, dual-lens camera, and a notched display as well.

The device features a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P60 chip and comes equipped with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The device is powered by a 3,060mAh battery.

Its dual-lens camera set-up on the back includes a 13MP + 5MP lens.

–IANS

ksc/na/bg