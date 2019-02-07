Two of family die after eating ‘poisonous’ meal

Ranchi, Feb 10 (IANS) Two of eight members of a family died and the remaining six were taken ill in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Sunday after allegedly consuming poisonous food, police said.

According to the police, Salen Tigga and his family had eaten meat with rice on Saturday night. Around midnight, all of them started vomiting. They were rushed to a hospital where 12-year-old Neha Tigga died on Sunday morning, and another family member breathed there his last during treatment in Ranchi.

The rest six family members have also been rushed for treatment. Their condition is said to be serious.

“The meal allegedly contained poison used in farming to kill the insects. The post-mortem report will clear the exact reason of deaths,” said Sujan Munda, a doctor who at the Gumla hospital.

The Police have also registered a case of death due to poison.

The villagers suspect some foul play behind the incident. Some of the villagers have indicated that the family was being targeted over a love affair case.

