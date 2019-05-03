Two outsiders found dead inside Visva-Bharati campus

Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) The bodies of two outsiders – believed to be a couple – were recovered from the Visva-Bharati campus in Bolpur of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police said on Saturday.

“We got a call from the university on Friday night and recovered two dead bodies from the campus. As per the initial investigation, the couple has committed suicide as their family was against their marriage,” an officer of Shantiniketan police station said.

He said that the deceased have been identified as Somnath Mahato and Abantika Mullick, both school students, adding it was a still a mystery as to how they had slipped into the campus.

