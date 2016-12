Srinagar, Dec 26 (IANS) Two policemen were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

According to police, Javaid Ahmed and Ali Mohammed were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded inside the family quarters adjacent to Kupwara police station.

Ahmed, who was critically injured, has been referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment, police said.

