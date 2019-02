Srinagar, Feb 10 (IANS) Two policemen and a pedestrian were injured on Sunday evening when militants hurled a grenade here in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the militants threw the grenade at a police party in the city centre Lal Chowk.

“The grenade exploded injuring the policeman and a woman. The injured have been shifted to hospital,” a police officer said.

–IANS

sq/mr