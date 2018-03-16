Two policemen killed in JK gunfight

Srinagar, March 21 (IANS) Two policemen were killed on Wednesday in the ongoing gunfight between security forces and the militants in forested area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district in which four militants have been killed, police said.

“Two policemen were killed in the ongoing gunfight between security forces and the militants in Halmatpora forest area of Kupwara. The operation is still going on in the area,” a police officer said.

While three bodies of the slain militants were recovered on Tuesday itself, the fourth militant’s body was found on Wednesday.

The gunfight had started when a group of militants hiding in the Halmatpora forest area fired upon personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles and the state police’s Special Operations Group.

Additional forces were rushed to the site to cordon off the area after the gunfight broke out.

–IANS

