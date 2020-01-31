Two remanded to judicial custody for raping Thai lady in Kochi

Kochi, Feb 6 ( IANS) Two youth, who were arrested for raping a lady from Thailand in Kochi, have been remanded to judicial custody, the police said on Thursday.

The youth have been identified as Ansari and Insaf, both aged 33.

Speaking to IANS, a police officer on condition of anonymity said that the Thai national’s son was studying in Malappuram, from where the two arrested youth hail.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday when one of the youth who had befriended the lady through social media had invited her to Kochi. They had booked a room at a hotel where the incident took place. The police arrived at the scene after the hotel authorities informed them, and took the youth into custody,” the officer said.

“The two are now in judicial custody and the probe is going on,” he added.

–IANS

sg/arm