Two robbers held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Two robbers of an interstate gang have been arrested here in connection with robberies and snatching incidents in the capital, police said on Monday.

The two were identified as Mohammad Raja, 23, and Irfan, 28, residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

They reportedly used to hire a cab from Meerut to commit crime in Delhi. Raja and Irfan were arrested on Friday night from Hari Nagar in west Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

“The gang robbed mobile phones and other articles from cars after diverting the attention of the victims on the pretext of an accident or by dashing into their vehicle,” he said.

They confessed to be involved in more than 100 incidents of robbery and snatching in Delhi.

–IANS

sp/pgh/mr