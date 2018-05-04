Two RS members move SC against rejection of CJI impeachment notice

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Two Rajya Sabha members on Monday moved the Supreme Court, challenging Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu’s decision to reject a notice seeking impeachment of Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

A bench headed by Justice J. Chelameswar on Monday told senior counsel Kapil Sibal “come back tomorrow” as the latter mentioned the matter for listing for an early hearing.

This came after two Congress Rajya Sabha members Pratap Singh Bajwa and Amee Yajnik moved the top court challenging the rejection of opposition’s impeachment notice by Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu.

Bajwa and Yajnik are signatories to the notice for impeachment that was rejected by Naidu last month.

Sibal told the court that since the matter involved the Chief Justice, it could not be mentioned before him.

He also told the bench that rejection of the notice for impeachment raised “serious constitutional issues” and involved interpretation of constitutional provisions.

–IANS

pk/in/sar