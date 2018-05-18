Two Russian pimps arrested, three women rescued in Goa

Panaji, May 23 (IANS) Three Russians women were rescued from a prostitution centre on Wednesday in North Goa, while two pimps — also Russian nationals — were arrested, a police official said on Wednesday.

Inspector in-charge of Anjuna Police Station, Chetan Patil, told reporters that Aleksandrovic Morozli, 36, and Vasiliy Karavaev, 44, were arrested during a raid with the help of a decoy customer.

“The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act. The three victims have been sent to a protective home,” Patil said.

–IANS

