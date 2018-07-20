Two Russians arrested in Goa for growing marijuana

Panaji, July 21 (IANS) The Goa Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday arrested two Russian nationals for growing a crop of marijuana in their rented tenement, a spokesperson said.

Maxim Moskvichev and Artem Seregin were arrested following a raid at their rented premises in Siolim, located around 25 km from Panaji.

“The accused had grown around a crop of marijuana (ganja) in a rented premise. We have seized around 30 kg of marijuana valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh,” said the Crime Branch spokesperson.

The duo are expected to be presented before a local magistrate for remand on Sunday.

–IANS

maya/vd