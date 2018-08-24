Two SC judges sing to raise funds for flood-hit Kerala

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) It was the first time in recent memory when two Supreme Court judges sang on Monday at a function, which was organised to raise funds to help the flood-affected people in Kerala.

Singing for a human cause, Justice Kurian Joseph concluded the fund-raising event by singing a duet with playback singer Mohit Chauhan and sang “We shall overcome — ‘hum honge kaamyaab…’ in both English and Hindi.

Justice K.M. Joseph surprised the audience and earned a lot of applause with renditions of songs in Hindi and Malayalam.

The first song Justice K.M. Joseph sang was from the Malayalam movie ‘Amaram’, which he dedicated to the fisherfolk of Kerala who were the first to come forward when the tragedy struck the state.

‘Madhuban khushboo deta hai’ — a Hindi song — was also sung by Justice K.M. Joseph in his Malayalam accent.

Bollywood playback singer Mohit Chauhan also gave performance on two songs — one each in Hindi and Himachali song.

Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra was the chief guest at the function.

Other apex court judges who were present in the function were Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Justice Deepak Gupta, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice C. Hari Shankar of Delhi High Court.

The function, organised by journalists covering the Supreme Court, held in the auditorium of Indian Society for International Law, and also saw Bharatnatyam presentations.

The event which lasted around two hours was followed by contributions made by judges, lawyers and journalists for the flood-affected state.

A few days back, the Supreme Court judges took the lead and had also contributed to Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

