Two schools burnt down in Balochistan

Islamabad, Aug 8 (IANS) Two girls schools have been set ablaze in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, police said on Wednesday. No casualty was reported.

The schools located in Pishin district were set on fire late on Tuesday when the institutes were closed as they were both day schools.

A police officer said that some unknown persons set the buildings ablaze and fled the scene. They have not ruled out militants, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group or person has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is the second major incident of fire at an educational institution in Pakistan over the last few days.

Earlier on Friday, some unknown militants set 12 schools in north Gilgit Baltistan area on fire.

