Two soldiers injured in LoC mine explosion

Jammu, June 10 (IANS) Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in a mine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials in Defence Ministry, Arun Hundre and Akshay Kumar were injured on Saturday during patrolling in Sabjian sector of the LoC in Poonch.

“The two were injured when they accidentally stepped on a mine. Both were shifted to a hospital for treatment,” sources said.

–IANS

