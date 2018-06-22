Two soldiers killed in road accident in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, June 23 (IANS) Two army personnel were killed on Saturday in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district when the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Singh Chowdhary (34) and Jitendra Singh Chowdhary (31).

The passersby and eyewitnesses told the police that an Alto car lost control while negotiating a steep turn and fell in a gorge at Dholteer-Dandakhol road.

Locals called the police and the bodies were retrieved.

–IANS

