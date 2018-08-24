Two stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Two persons have been stabbed to death by unknown assailants in west Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred in Mangolpuri on Wednesday at around 10.30 p.m. when two armed persons, covering their face with cloth, started attacking pedestrians with knives.

The deceased have been identified as Karamvir, 42, and Dinesh, 38. The unidentified assailants also attacked five others, leaving them injured.

The attackers abused Karamvir who was standing outside his residence. When he reacted to the abuse, they stabbed him, a senior police officer said.

The assailants also attacked Karamvir’s neighbour Dinesh, 38, when he came to his rescue, the officer said.

“Both were taken to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to injuries,” the officer said.

“We have detained some youths and an investigation is underway,” he added.

“Dinesh was returning to home from work when the incident happened. The attackers threatened others and also stabbed five of them before escaping,” Charanjeet Singh, a local resident, said.

He also said no one confronted the attackers as they were armed with knives and a pistol.

–IANS

sp/pgh/sed