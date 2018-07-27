Two students die in school roof collapse

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (IANS) Two girl students died and five others were injured when a shed of a school here collapsed during a karate class on Thursday, police said.

The two, aged around 10 years, were killed as the roof of the concrete shed collapsed in the premises of New Century Public School in Kukatpally area.

The injured were admitted to a hospital where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

The incident occurred when students of Class IV were taking part in a karate class.

According to police, seven students were injured in the incident and two of them succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital.

The pillars of the old structure were believed to have weakened due to recent rains.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Venkateshwar Rao said they would take action against the management of the private school if it was found that the incident occurred due to the management’s negligence.

–IANS

ms/mr