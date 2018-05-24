Two students held for brandishing pistol at cab driver

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Showing exemplary courage, a Delhi Police Constable arrested two armed engineering students after one of them brandished a countrymade pistol at a taxi driver while both were travelling in another cab, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Abdul Wahab, 23, and Qamar Niazami, 19 of Abdul Fazal Enclave in south Delhi were arrested on Monday from Barapula area after they brandished the pistol around 6 a.m.

“Cab driver Khurshid Alam told Constable Jagbir on patrol duty about the crime, after which he chased the private taxi in which the two accused were travelling and signalled its driver Surjeet Singh to stop. He overpowered Wahab as he tried to escape after taking out the pistol,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

Surjeet Singh caught hold of Fazal while Jagbir was overpowering Wahab.

“During interrogation, both said they are engineering students and became friends two years ago. They both planned to rob passersby at gunpoint to earn easy money and bought the pistol and also stole a Pulsar motorcycle from Karol Bagh to this end,” the officer added.

Wahab was pursuing B.Tech from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute in Kanpur, but dropped out in the third year. Fazal is pursuing a diploma course in civil engineering from a reputed university.

