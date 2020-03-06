Two test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Mumbai went into high alert after two persons tested positive for the Covid-19, taking the total afflicted in the state to 7, including 5 in Pune, an official said here on Wednesday.

The two latest cases here have described as close to the Pune patients who had returned from a Dubai trip last along with a 40-member tour.

The two patients are currently undergoing treatment in an isolation ward in Kasturba Hospital after their test reports were received on Wednesday, an official of Communicable Diseases Control Programme said.

While the state government has appealed to the people not to panic, as many as 138,968 passengers have been screened till Wednesday at the three international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Besides, as per revised rules of the Centre, all passengers arriving from Iran, South Korea and Italy are being notified to the Bureau of Immigation. From February 29 till date, a total of 635 passengers from these affected countries have landed in Maharashtra.

Since January 18, 349 people with suspected coronaVirus symptoms were admitted to various hospitals in the state of which 312 have tested negative so far and discharged after completing their 14-day quarantine.

Presently, 18 suspected Covind-19 patients are still in Pune hospitals and 15 in Mumbai hospitals whose test reports are awaited besides CoronaVirus suspects in government hospitals in Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

