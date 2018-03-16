Two touts held for soliciting foreign tourists in Delhi

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested two touts for allegedly soliciting foreign tourists outside a five-star hotel in Connaught Place, police said on Saturday.

The police identified the accused brothers as Tariq Ahmad, 37, and Gulzar Ahmad, 38, from Jammu and Kashmir.

“They were caught red-handed soliciting foreign tourists outside Shangrila Hotel in Connaught Place,” Additional Commissioner of Police B.K. Singh said.

“In recent days, police were getting some complaints about touts cheating foreign tourists in the name of booking holiday packages or taking them to places for shopping.

“Local police staff was tasked to control these activities and to prevent cheating of innocent tourists. We are conducting such more drives to nab such touts.”

–IANS

