Two US troops killed in rocket attack in Iraq

Washington, March 12 (IANS) The US military on Wednesday said two US troops had been killed in a rocket attack at an Iraq base earlier in the day, the media reported.

Citing US officials, the media reported that two US soldiers and one British service member were killed in a rocket attack on Iraq’s Camp Taji, and a dozen were wounded.

A spokesman of the US-led coalition force tweeted earlier in the day that more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq’s Camp Taji base hosting coalition troops at 7:35 p.m. local time, Xinhua reported.

–IANS

pgh/