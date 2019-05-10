Two weekend over ‘flashing’ incidents in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Mumbai was shocked by two sickening acts of a policeman and another person allegedly flashing their private parts before two women over the weekend, police said.

In the first instance, a police constable was arrested on Sunday after a complaint from a policewoman living in an opposite building at the Police Colony in Kurla.

The accused, Harishchandra B. Lahane, 41, reportedly stripped himself around 11 p.m. on Saturday when the policewoman stood in the balcony of her flat. Following a complaint by her, he was arrested, said an official.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man, Sandeep Kumbharkar, allegedly flashed his private parts before a Mumbai girl who had gone to withdraw money from a bank ATM in Mulund on Sunday.

The incident happened at the ATM in Hariom Nagar when the 23-year-old woman was present.

On the pretext of seeking assistance in operating the ATM, the man suddenly flashed his private parts before her.

The woman recorded it on her mobile camera and later lodged a formal police complaint.

“It’s 3 AM when I am typing this. A man just flashed his d**k in a f**king ATM. I had gotten down to withdraw money … and was facing problems and this guy offered to pay for it but he kept touching me inside the ATM,” the girl wrote in her Twitter post.

In both the incidents, police have registered offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In October 2018, a 29-year-old commuter was beaten up by co-commuters after he allegedly flashed before a woman on a suburban train between Borivali and Malad stations.

Avijeet Singh had allegedly stalked the woman all the way from Nalasopara in (Palghar) before indulging in the act.

–IANS

