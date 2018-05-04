Two women arrested in Bengal for possessing heroin

Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) Two women were arrested by West Bengal police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after the sleuths recovered 700 gram of heroin from them, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, the CID team raided an area in Katwa police station in the state’s Bardhaman district and nabbed the two women — Marjina Bibi, 50, inhabitant of Bethuadahari in Nadia district and Kanika Mandal, 43, from Beldanga of Murshidabad district, CID sources said.

The two women were on their way back from Imphal.

A case has been started under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

