Two women gang raped near Gurugram during robbery

Gurugram, Jan 29 (IANS) A group of 8 to 10 robbers stormed into a casting factory and poultry farm near a village here, gang raped two women labourers and took off with Rs 42,000, police said on Sunday.

During the four-hour heist, they also cooked themselves chicken using gas stoves of the labourers.

Police said that 8 to 10 men armed with pistols and sharp weapons stormed into the premises in Mandpura village near Pataudi, some 30 km from Gurugram early Sunday morning.

Police said that the robbers took two women to different rooms and sexually assaulted them at gunpoint. They tortured the labourers and raped the women for nearly four hours.

The casting factory and the poultry farm belonged to Gurugram resident Pritam Singh.

Police have registered a case at Pataudi police station.

Gurugram police chief Sandeep Khirwar, who visited the crime scene, said that several police teams were formed to find the robbers.

A similar incident happened in a village near Taoru in Mewat district of Haryana last year, in which two persons were killed and women of the family were gang raped.

A CBI enquiry was ordered into the incident after the Manohar Lal Khattar government faced criticism for poor law and order situation in the state.

