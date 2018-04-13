Tyga to visit Delhi’s Qutub Minar, India Gate

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Grammy nominated American rapper Tyga is expected to visit Delhi’s tourist attractions like Qutub Minar and India Gate during his less than 24-hour maiden India trip.

He will arrive in the capital on Friday evening to promote his newly-released “Kyoto” album as part of his world tour.

For his visit, event management company White Fox India is going to arrange a Mercedes V Class and a seven spread Indian meal.

The food will include butter chicken, chole bhature, biryani, mango kulfi and more.

The artiste will be doing a quick trip around the city at places like Qutub Minar, India Gate and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib before he hits the luxury pop-up sponsored by Absolut Elyx at The Grand hotel in Vasant Kunj at 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Arjun Jain of White Fox India said in a statement: “This is Tyga’s first visit to India and though he is here for less than 24 hours, we want to show him around.”

“Luckily his performance will start much later at night giving us enough time to show him a few key spots in the capital.”

The 28-year-old is expected to perform tracks like “AYO”, “Rack city” and “Still got it” at the Delhi gig.

–IANS

