Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a TV role

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Geoffrey Owens, who was job-shamed for working at a grocery store, has been offered a TV role by filmmaker Tyler Perry.

Perry on Tuesday took to Twitter to make an offer to the “Cosby” show actor, following his job-shaming, reports usatoday.com.

“Geoffrey Owens, I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week. Come join us. I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist,” Perry wrote.

Perry’s tweet reportedly was in reference to “The Haves and the Have Nots”.

Also, while appearing on “Good Morning America” show, Owens explained to anchor Robin Roberts that he decided to work at Trader Joe’s as he was unable to make ends meet.

Owens said: “I had been teaching, acting, directing for 30+ years, but it got to a point where it just didn’t add up enough and you gotta do what you got to do. I didn’t advertise that I was at Trader Joe’snot that I was ashamed of it, but because I didn’t want the entertainment community to kind of decide, ‘Well, he’s doing that; he’s not pursuing acting anymore.’ I felt like I had to be careful about that.”

