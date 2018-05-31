Typhoon makes landfall in China’s Guangdong

Beijing, June 6 (IANS) The fourth typhoon of the year made landfall in coastal Guangdong in China early on Wednesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The typhoon landed in Xinliao town at 6.25 a.m., packing winds of upto about 70 km per hour, the Met said. Alerts were issued for strong waves and storms in Guangdong and Hainan provinces.

All ships in the city have been anchored in safe areas, Xinhua quoted the city’s marine bureau as saying.

–IANS

